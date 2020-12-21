FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $347.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day moving average is $333.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

