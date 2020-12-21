Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.10 ($51.88).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

DWNI opened at €42.90 ($50.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.54. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.