Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 553 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.42 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

