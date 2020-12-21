Analysts Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target at $12.71

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SecureWorks by 174.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SecureWorks by 115.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

