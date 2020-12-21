SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SeaSpine by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SeaSpine by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SeaSpine by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

