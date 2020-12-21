OmiseGO Price Tops $1.74 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00505998 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

