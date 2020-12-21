QANplatform (QARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $745.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $531,967.01 and $745.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00142594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00767313 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00167548 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00388415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00116849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072428 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

Buying and Selling QANplatform

