Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PECK opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Peck has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

