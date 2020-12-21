KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

