WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $38.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 69.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

