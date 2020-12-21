Injective Protocol Hits Market Cap of $41.27 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00012267 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00768919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00167468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00116674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00072736 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

