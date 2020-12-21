Lykke Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Lykke coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lykke has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Lykke has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $6,996.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00768919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00167468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00116674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00072736 BTC.

About Lykke

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

