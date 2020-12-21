SUN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.03 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. SUN has a total market cap of $39.68 million and $62.03 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00038091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00768919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00167468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00116674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00072736 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,973 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

