Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.27.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

