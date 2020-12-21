Newton (NEW) Price Down 17.9% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $337,842.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00768919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00167468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00388663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00116674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.