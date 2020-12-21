Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $112.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 54.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.