Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $347.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.84. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

