Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million.

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

