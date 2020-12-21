Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $83.00

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

