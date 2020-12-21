EtherGem Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,571.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $395,098.47 and approximately $14,571.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00055055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00353172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025577 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

