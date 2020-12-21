Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $77.14

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 40.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

