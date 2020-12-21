Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.36.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

