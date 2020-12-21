Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $51.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herc stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Herc by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

