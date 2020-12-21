Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.89% from the stock’s current price.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.33.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,286.73 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $746.28 and a 1 year high of $1,328.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

