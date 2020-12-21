Barclays Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $150.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,528 shares of company stock valued at $10,073,154. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.