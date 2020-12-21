SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $14.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 735.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 259,184 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

