Apex Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Apex has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $1.39 million and $5,115.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

