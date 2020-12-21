JUIICE (JUI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $126.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00053264 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00020296 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004831 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

