Brokerages Set Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) PT at $75.67

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. Neogen has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

