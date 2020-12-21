Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $204.15

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $218.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $219.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

