Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $40.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,160,000 after buying an additional 242,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Duke Realty by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $39.24 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.