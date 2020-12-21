Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.18.

MKTX opened at $578.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $543.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

