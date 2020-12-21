First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
NYSE:FFA opened at $17.25 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
