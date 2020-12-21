Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of HYI opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

