News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of News worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in News by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in News by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

