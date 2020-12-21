Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $299.86

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.86.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
