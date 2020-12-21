NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get NIC alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NIC by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NIC by 523.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NIC in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.