Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $28.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WWW opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

