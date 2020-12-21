Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PMM opened at $7.88 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.