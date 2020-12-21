Strs Ohio Has $1.95 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $320.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.78. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $320.67.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

