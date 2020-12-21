12,814 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $28,407,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,700,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock worth $3,742,115. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

