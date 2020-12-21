First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $174.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

