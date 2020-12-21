Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Jabil stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

