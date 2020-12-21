Solana Market Cap Achieves $70.18 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $70.18 million and $10.92 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00006761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00055221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00353066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025754 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.