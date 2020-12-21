Novacoin (NVC) Price Up 34.1% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Novacoin has a total market cap of $781,479.78 and approximately $2,486.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,240.82 or 0.99788231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021726 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00059216 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

