Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LHC Group by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $219.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

