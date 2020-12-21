Virtu Financial LLC Invests $179,000 in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.