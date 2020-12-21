Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Raised to $30.00 at Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

SPCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 150.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 173,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.