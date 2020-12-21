Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.