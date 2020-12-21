Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

