LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

